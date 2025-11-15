12th LCT Marines Participate in Land Navigation at JWTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division participate in a land navigation course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Marines with 12th LCT participated in a unit-led course designed to strengthen their jungle survival skills, rappelling techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, enhancing their lethality in demanding environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)