U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division participate in a land navigation course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center on Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Marines with 12th LCT participated in a unit-led course designed to strengthen their jungle survival skills, rappelling techniques, and jungle warfare tactics, enhancing their lethality in demanding environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2025 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986576
|VIRIN:
|251027-M-AO948-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111381395
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 12th LCT Marines Participate in Land Navigation at JWTC, by LCpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
