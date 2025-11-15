U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, and U.S. Marines and sailors with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), deliver food, water, and supplies in Jamaica, Nov. 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.15.2025 18:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986559
|VIRIN:
|251115-M-VB488-4395
|Filename:
|DOD_111381267
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|JM
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water in Jamaica, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
