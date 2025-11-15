22nd MEU(SOC) | Joint Task Force – Bravo Delivers Food and Water in Jamaica

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, and U.S. Marines and sailors with 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), deliver food, water, and supplies in Jamaica, Nov. 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Marine Corps Video)