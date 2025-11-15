Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pierre Commissioning

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2025

    Video by Andrew Miller 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    USS Pierre (LCS38), an Independence Class Littoral Combat ship will be commissioned on November 15th. She will be the second ship named after Pierre SD.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.15.2025 13:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 986551
    Filename: DOD_111380916
    Length: 01:12:39
    Location: US

    Commissioning
    USS Pierre
    LCS38

