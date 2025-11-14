Army Acquisition Reform - Speed to Delivery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army is undertaking a sweeping transformation of its acquisition process, designed to dramatically accelerate the delivery of critical warfighting capabilities to Soldiers. Recognizing that current acquisition processes are hampered by bureaucracy and outdated requirements, the Army is implementing significant structural and procedural changes to prioritize speed, accountability and delivery.