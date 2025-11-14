Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Acquisition Reform - Speed to Delivery

    UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Video by Ashley John 

    PEO Ground Combat Systems

    The U.S. Army is undertaking a sweeping transformation of its acquisition process, designed to dramatically accelerate the delivery of critical warfighting capabilities to Soldiers. Recognizing that current acquisition processes are hampered by bureaucracy and outdated requirements, the Army is implementing significant structural and procedural changes to prioritize speed, accountability and delivery.

