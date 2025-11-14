The U.S. Army is undertaking a sweeping transformation of its acquisition process, designed to dramatically accelerate the delivery of critical warfighting capabilities to Soldiers. Recognizing that current acquisition processes are hampered by bureaucracy and outdated requirements, the Army is implementing significant structural and procedural changes to prioritize speed, accountability and delivery.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 21:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986546
|VIRIN:
|251115-A-NU446-9362
|Filename:
|DOD_111380533
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Acquisition Reform - Speed to Delivery, by Ashley John, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.