    FBI Honolulu: Russian military vessel off Honolulu, Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Courtesy Video

    FBI Field Offices

    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) video depicting a Russian military vessel approximately 15 nautical miles south of Oahu on October 29, 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 19:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986540
    VIRIN: 251029-O-D0355-1851
    Filename: DOD_111380314
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    FBI
    Federal Bureau of Investigation
    Russian military
    Honolulu
    FBI Honolulu
    Russian military vessel

