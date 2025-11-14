Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard and Panama Security Services Conduct Cutter Passing Training

    PANAMA

    11.13.2025

    Video by Spc. Richard Morgan 

    U.S. Southern Command

    The Servicio Nacional de Aeronaval of Panama worked with the U.S. Coast Guard in an undocking and navigation exercise off the coast of Panama City, Panamá, Nov. 13, 2025. The Coast Guard’s long-standing cooperation with Panamanian security institutions is a small part of broader ongoing cooperative security efforts between the U.S. and partners in Central America. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Richard Morgan)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 17:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986529
    VIRIN: 251113-A-DI184-7619
    Filename: DOD_111380097
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard and Panama Security Services Conduct Cutter Passing Training, by SPC Richard Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Panamá
    USCGC James
    interoperability
    JSCG-P

