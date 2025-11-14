Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson delivers recorded remarks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2025. (DOW video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 17:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986528
|VIRIN:
|251113-D-VQ832-1212
|Filename:
|DOD_111380053
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Weekly SITREP 14 NOV, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.