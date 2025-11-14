Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Weekly SITREP 14 NOV

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson delivers recorded remarks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2025. (DOW video by Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 17:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986528
    VIRIN: 251113-D-VQ832-1212
    Filename: DOD_111380053
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: WASHINGTON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Weekly SITREP 14 NOV, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruiting, Department of War, SITREP, Air Force, Army National Guard, Pentagon, DoDsitrep

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download