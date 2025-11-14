Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas West, 628th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bio-environmental technician, details how he prevents accidents within his unit at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. West administers gas mask fit tests to prepare Airmen for potential chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Readiness
    FIT Testing
    Medical

