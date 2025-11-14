U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas West, 628th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bio-environmental technician, details how he prevents accidents within his unit at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2025. West administers gas mask fit tests to prepare Airmen for potential chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives attacks. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|09.19.2025
|11.14.2025 15:01
|Video Productions
|986511
|250919-F-DF736-1001
|DOD_111379772
|00:00:30
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
