Joint Task Force-Bravo Load Food and Water into CH-47 Chinook

U.S. service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo and Jamaica Defence Force soldiers load food and water onto a CH-47 Chinook ahead of a humanitarian assistance mission originating in Kingston, Jamaica, Nov. 13, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to Jamaica at the direction of U.S. Southern Command to provide immediate, lifesaving assistance following Hurricane Melissa. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 14:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986494
|VIRIN:
|251113-F-YT028-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111379520
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KINGSTON, JM
