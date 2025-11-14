NAWCAD's Electromagnetic Pulse Lab Tour

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986491" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAWCAD's Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) site at Patuxent River Naval Air Station - it's the largest of its kind in the U.S.



Here, the team tests aircraft, missiles, and ground systems against the powerful electromagnetic waves that could result from a nuclear detonation in space. The mission? To ensure our military’s technology can survive and fight back if the unthinkable happens.



Take a tour and see how it all works!



Power. Precision. Protection.

#NAWCAD #EMPTesting #navalaviation #NationalDefense #InnovationInAction #flighttest