    NAWCAD's Electromagnetic Pulse Lab Tour

    PATUXENT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2025

    Video by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    NAWCAD's Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) site at Patuxent River Naval Air Station - it's the largest of its kind in the U.S.

    Here, the team tests aircraft, missiles, and ground systems against the powerful electromagnetic waves that could result from a nuclear detonation in space. The mission? To ensure our military’s technology can survive and fight back if the unthinkable happens.

    Take a tour and see how it all works!

    Power. Precision. Protection.
    #NAWCAD #EMPTesting #navalaviation #NationalDefense #InnovationInAction #flighttest

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 13:56
    Location: PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAWCAD's Electromagnetic Pulse Lab Tour, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

