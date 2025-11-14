NAWCAD's Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) site at Patuxent River Naval Air Station - it's the largest of its kind in the U.S.
Here, the team tests aircraft, missiles, and ground systems against the powerful electromagnetic waves that could result from a nuclear detonation in space. The mission? To ensure our military’s technology can survive and fight back if the unthinkable happens.
Take a tour and see how it all works!
Power. Precision. Protection.
#NAWCAD #EMPTesting #navalaviation #NationalDefense #InnovationInAction #flighttest
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986491
|VIRIN:
|250924-N-GX964-1000
|PIN:
|000001
|Filename:
|DOD_111379435
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NAWCAD's Electromagnetic Pulse Lab Tour, by Timothy Boulay, Corinne Milligan and Charles Regner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.