59th Ordnance Brigade command team and staff along with 1LT Christian Anderson, former Black Knight QB, say "Go Army, Beet Navy!"
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|986489
|VIRIN:
|250922-O-SV016-8052
|Filename:
|DOD_111379277
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 59th Ordnance Brigade says, "Go Army!", by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.