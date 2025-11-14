Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    59th Ordnance Brigade says, "Go Army!"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by RYAN SHARP 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    59th Ordnance Brigade command team and staff along with 1LT Christian Anderson, former Black Knight QB, say "Go Army, Beet Navy!"

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 13:32
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 986489
    VIRIN: 250922-O-SV016-8052
    Filename: DOD_111379277
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 59th Ordnance Brigade says, "Go Army!", by RYAN SHARP, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GoArmyAcademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download