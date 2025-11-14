Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Station Rota Navy 250 Plank Challenge

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jett Morgan 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 9, 2025) Service members and civilians from multiple commands participate in a two minute and 50 second plank as part of challenge in honor of the U.SD. Navy's 250th birthday onboard NAVSTA Rota, Oct. 9, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jett Morgan)

    Date Taken: 10.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 12:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986473
    VIRIN: 251009-N-YS747-1000
    Filename: DOD_111378865
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: ROTA, ES

    Plank Challenge
    Navy 250;
    Spain
    NAVSTA Rota

