NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 9, 2025) Service members and civilians from multiple commands participate in a two minute and 50 second plank as part of challenge in honor of the U.SD. Navy's 250th birthday onboard NAVSTA Rota, Oct. 9, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jett Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 12:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986473
|VIRIN:
|251009-N-YS747-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111378865
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Station Rota Navy 250 Plank Challenge, by PO2 Jett Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
