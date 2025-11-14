Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ODU Coach Takes to the Skies with VFA-11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Old Dominion University Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne launches on an orientation flight in an F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, accompanied by Deputy Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Capt. Dustin W. Peverill. Coach Rahne completed all required pre-flight training before taking to the skies with the Red Rippers, gaining firsthand insight into naval aviation operations and community partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986453
    VIRIN: 250814-N-NG136-5528
    Filename: DOD_111378560
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ODU Coach Takes to the Skies with VFA-11, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strike Fighter Squadron 11
    Old Dominion University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download