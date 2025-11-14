ODU Coach Takes to the Skies with VFA-11

Old Dominion University Head Football Coach Ricky Rahne launches on an orientation flight in an F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, accompanied by Deputy Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, Capt. Dustin W. Peverill. Coach Rahne completed all required pre-flight training before taking to the skies with the Red Rippers, gaining firsthand insight into naval aviation operations and community partnerships. (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)
