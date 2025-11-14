U.S. Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Task Force Iron, conduct a calibration live fire at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 20, 2025. The exercise allowed crews to synchronize their fire control systems and weapons while conducting readiness training. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 10:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986451
|VIRIN:
|251020-Z-GB622-3002
|Filename:
|DOD_111378556
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3-8 CAV Crews Test Weapon Systems During Calibration Live Fire, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
