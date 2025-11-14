Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-8 CAV Crews Test Weapon Systems During Calibration Live Fire

    POLAND

    10.09.2025

    Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Task Force Iron, conduct a calibration live fire at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 20, 2025. The exercise allowed crews to synchronize their fire control systems and weapons while conducting readiness training. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986451
    VIRIN: 251020-Z-GB622-3002
    Filename: DOD_111378556
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: PL

    This work, 3-8 CAV Crews Test Weapon Systems During Calibration Live Fire, by SPC Dakota Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    100th MPAD
    VCorps
    BPTA
    TFIron
    3-8 Cav

