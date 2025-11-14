3-8 CAV Crews Test Weapon Systems During Calibration Live Fire

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Task Force Iron, conduct a calibration live fire at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, Oct. 20, 2025. The exercise allowed crews to synchronize their fire control systems and weapons while conducting readiness training. The task force provides combat credible forces to V Corps, America's only forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Dakota Bradford)