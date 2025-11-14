Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Veterans Day 2025 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2025

    Video by Spc. kyle chacon 

    1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

    This Veterans day we salute our veterans here at 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) in Fort Bragg, NC. Thank you to all who have served for your courage, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to protecting our freedoms. Your willingness to serve, often at great personal cost, embodies the highest ideals of duty and honor. We are deeply grateful for the strength, resilience, and dedication you have shown. We honor the lasting impact your service has had on our communities and our nation.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 13:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986449
    VIRIN: 251104-A-CP832-8981
    Filename: DOD_111378541
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    This work, Veterans Day 2025 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne), by SPC kyle chacon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

