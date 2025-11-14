Veterans Day 2025 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This Veterans day we salute our veterans here at 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) in Fort Bragg, NC. Thank you to all who have served for your courage, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to protecting our freedoms. Your willingness to serve, often at great personal cost, embodies the highest ideals of duty and honor. We are deeply grateful for the strength, resilience, and dedication you have shown. We honor the lasting impact your service has had on our communities and our nation.