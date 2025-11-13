U.S. Marines Stage Food Pallets for Foreign Disaster Relief following Super Typhoon Fung-Wong

Philippine Airmen assigned to Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon, Wing Operations Center, and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III MEF, unload 10,000 family food packs in preparation for foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|11.12.2025
|11.14.2025 09:11
|B-Roll
|986440
|251112-M-FG738-3001
|DOD_111378469
|00:02:49
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|1
|1
