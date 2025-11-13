The Marines of MCBQ Celebrate the 250th Birthday of the Marine Corps

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines celebrate 250 years of excellence for the Marine Corps birthday aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2025. The annual celebration is a long-standing tradition which celebrates the establishment of the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775 and honors the service and sacrifice of all Marines, past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)