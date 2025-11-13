U.S. Marines celebrate 250 years of excellence for the Marine Corps birthday aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2025. The annual celebration is a long-standing tradition which celebrates the establishment of the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775 and honors the service and sacrifice of all Marines, past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 09:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986437
|VIRIN:
|251110-M-HK323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378465
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Marines of MCBQ Celebrate the 250th Birthday of the Marine Corps, by James Frank, Sgt Levi Guerra, LCpl Hannah Kear, LCpl Catherine Schei and Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.