    The Marines of MCBQ Celebrate the 250th Birthday of the Marine Corps

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2025

    Video by James Frank, Sgt. Levi Guerra, Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear, Lance Cpl. Catherine Schei and Cpl. William Tucker

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marines celebrate 250 years of excellence for the Marine Corps birthday aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Nov. 10, 2025. The annual celebration is a long-standing tradition which celebrates the establishment of the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 10, 1775 and honors the service and sacrifice of all Marines, past and present. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986437
    VIRIN: 251110-M-HK323-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378465
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, The Marines of MCBQ Celebrate the 250th Birthday of the Marine Corps, by James Frank, Sgt Levi Guerra, LCpl Hannah Kear, LCpl Catherine Schei and Cpl William Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

