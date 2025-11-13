U.S. Marines Arrive to Support Philippines Foreign Disaster Relief following Super Typhoon Fung-Wong

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, offload equipment from a KC-130J Super Hercules attached to VMGR-152 in preparation for foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2025. The KC-130J Super Hercules is a multi-role capable, medium sized fixed wing tactical aircraft that provides expeditionary logistical support, air-to-air refueling and close air support to fleet operating forces. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
