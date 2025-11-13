Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Philippine Armed Forces, U.S. Marines Prepare 10,000 Family Food Packs for Disaster Relief Operations following Super Typhoon Fung-Wong

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.11.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Air Force Airmen offload equipment from a KC-130J Super Hercules attached to 36th Airlift Squadron, 374th Operations Group, with a forklift in preparation for foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2025. The KC-130J is a multi-role capable, medium sized fixed wing tactical aircraft that provides expeditionary logistical support, air-to-air refueling and close air support to fleet operating forces. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 08:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986433
    VIRIN: 251111-M-FG738-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378440
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

