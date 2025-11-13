MRF-SEA Quadrant Containers Arrive Ahead of Foreign Disaster Relief Operations at Camp Aguinaldo

U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, I Marine Expeditionary Force, receive quadrant containers ahead of urgent lifesaving operations at Camp Aguinaldo, Manila, Philippines, Nov. 8, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 08:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986430
|VIRIN:
|251108-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378426
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Location:
|MANILA, PH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
