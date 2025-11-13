Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Airborne Brigade holds 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K Clean Copy

    ITALY

    11.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade held their annual Derek Hines 5K run to honor and commemorate the life and legacy of 1st Lt. Hines at Caserma Del Din on Nov. 7, 2025. The event brought over 1000 participates to USAG- Italy to celebrate 1st Lt. Hines, who made the ultimate sacrifice while deployed in Afghanistan in 2005. The 5K also marks the twentieth anniversary of 1st Lt. Hines passing. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 07:53
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986420
    VIRIN: 251107-A-JH229-7256
    Filename: DOD_111378366
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Airborne Brigade holds 1st Lt. Derek Hines 5K Clean Copy, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS

    flag day
    Del Din
    USAG Italy
    173rd Airborne Briagde
    Derek Hines 5K
    Italy

