U.S. FASTEUR Marines train Latvian allies

U.S. FASTEUR Marines hosted a range with U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Latvian State Police OMEGA Anti-terrorism Team, and Latvian Mobile Response Team. These joint exercises focused on building readiness for crisis and conflict, ultimately aiming to reinforce the U.S. commitment to convergence and the security and safety of U.S. embassies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Gabriel Martinez)
|10.22.2025
|11.14.2025 06:48
|Video Productions
|00:00:37
|ADAZI, LV
