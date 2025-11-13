Belgium Celebrates Armistice Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO service members, government officials and civilians gather at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 11, 2025. This event honors those who served during World War I and the peace their sacrifices wrought. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)