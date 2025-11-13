Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RQ-20 PUMA Drone B-Roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.06.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Electronic Warfare Division operate an RQ-20 Puma drone in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 7, 2025. The RQ‑20 Puma is a hand‑launched, tactical, unmanned aircraft used primarily for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 05:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986402
    VIRIN: 251007-F-UX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378173
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RQ-20 PUMA Drone B-Roll package, by A1C Jonah Bliss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    RQ-20 Puma
    Deep Drone 8000

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download