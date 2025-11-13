RQ-20 PUMA Drone B-Roll package

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Electronic Warfare Division operate an RQ-20 Puma drone in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Oct. 7, 2025. The RQ‑20 Puma is a hand‑launched, tactical, unmanned aircraft used primarily for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jonah Bliss)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 05:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986402
|VIRIN:
|251007-F-UX118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378173
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
