Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division- PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    10.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is an independent federal law enforcement agency consisting of nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 126 worldwide locations. Army CID provides mission specific, real-world training, to deliver professional, highly capable law enforcement special agents to the Department of the Army.

    (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 05:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 986397
    VIRIN: 251024-N-MW880-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378119
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division- PSA, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNE, CID, PSA, Criminal Investigation Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download