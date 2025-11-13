406th Air Expeditionary Wing - The Boss Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, also known as the Boss Wing, earned its name from the Cape buffalo, one of the most iconic animals on the African continent. The base of its horns fuses together to form a solid, protective shield called a ‘Boss.’ It’s a natural piece of armor, but it's true power comes from the herd, who collectively come to each other's defense. Much like the Cape buffalo, the Airmen of the 406th AEW selflessly defend each other in unconditional teamwork and contribute their personal strength to the strength of the team.