    406th Air Expeditionary Wing - The Boss Wing

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    11.13.2025

    Video by Maj. Nathanael Callon 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    The 406th Air Expeditionary Wing, also known as the Boss Wing, earned its name from the Cape buffalo, one of the most iconic animals on the African continent. The base of its horns fuses together to form a solid, protective shield called a ‘Boss.’ It’s a natural piece of armor, but it's true power comes from the herd, who collectively come to each other's defense. Much like the Cape buffalo, the Airmen of the 406th AEW selflessly defend each other in unconditional teamwork and contribute their personal strength to the strength of the team.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 04:41
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    449th Air Expeditionary Group
    U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM)
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    U.S. Air Forces Europe - Air Forces Africa

