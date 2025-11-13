Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report - November 7, 2025

    GERMANY

    11.06.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Wagner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report:

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executed urban environment close-quarters combat training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.

    More than 1,500 U.S. Soldiers, civilians and allied partners from across Europe, participated in Avenger Triad 25, a multi-national command post training exercise hosted by U.S. Army V Corps.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 04:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 986394
    VIRIN: 251107-N-MW880-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378106
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    This work, AFN Europe Report - November 7, 2025, by PO2 Samuel Wagner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFNE, Europe Report, V Corps, Close-Quarters Combat Training

