AFN Europe Report - November 7, 2025

In this AFN Europe Report:



U.S. Soldiers with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, executed urban environment close-quarters combat training at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.



More than 1,500 U.S. Soldiers, civilians and allied partners from across Europe, participated in Avenger Triad 25, a multi-national command post training exercise hosted by U.S. Army V Corps.



(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Wagner)