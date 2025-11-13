18th Military Police Newcomers Video

The 18th Military Police Brigade welcomes new Soldiers into its ranks. The video highlights the brigade’s history and outlines what Soldiers can expect as members of the Ever Vigilant Brigade.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 04:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986393
|VIRIN:
|251114-A-PT551-7126
|Filename:
|DOD_111378105
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
