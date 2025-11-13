Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th Military Police Newcomers Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    The 18th Military Police Brigade welcomes new Soldiers into its ranks. The video highlights the brigade’s history and outlines what Soldiers can expect as members of the Ever Vigilant Brigade.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 04:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986393
    VIRIN: 251114-A-PT551-7126
    Filename: DOD_111378105
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Military Police Newcomers Video, by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    Ever Vigilant
    First in Support
    SwordOfFreedom
    Military Police and Corrections
    Military Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download