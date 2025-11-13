U.S. Marines Arrive to Provide Support to Philippines for Foreign Disaster Relief

U.S. Marines arrive to the Philippines aboard U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, MAG 36, 1st MAW, in preparation of foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Luzon, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 04:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986392
|VIRIN:
|251111-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111378104
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
