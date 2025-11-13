Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines Arrive to Provide Support to Philippines for Foreign Disaster Relief

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.10.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines arrive to the Philippines aboard U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 152, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, MAG 36, 1st MAW, in preparation of foreign disaster relief operations at Clark Air Base, Luzon, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986392
    VIRIN: 251111-M-EU506-1001
    Filename: DOD_111378104
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH

