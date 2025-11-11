U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing load cargo and perform sorties during exercise Beverly Morning 26-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2025. BM 26-1 is a base readiness exercise series designed to sharpen Yokota Air Base’s ability to maneuver and sustain the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 02:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986381
|VIRIN:
|251018-F-AF991-9824
|Filename:
|DOD_111377966
|Length:
|00:05:13
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 374 AW executes during BM 26-1 b-roll, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
