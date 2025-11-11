Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AW executes during BM 26-1 b-roll

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing load cargo and perform sorties during exercise Beverly Morning 26-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2025. BM 26-1 is a base readiness exercise series designed to sharpen Yokota Air Base’s ability to maneuver and sustain the joint force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 02:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986381
    VIRIN: 251018-F-AF991-9824
    Filename: DOD_111377966
    Length: 00:05:13
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    LRS
    C-130J
    Readiness
    Exercise
    Yokota
    BM 26-1

