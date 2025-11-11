C-17 delivers Patriot missile system components

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force 380th Air Expeditionary Wing aerial port and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing loadmaster Airmen offload U.S. Army Patriot missile system components from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, November 5, 2025. The Patriot is a mobile surface-to-air missile defense system with the capability to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. James Cason)