U.S. Air Force 380th Air Expeditionary Wing aerial port and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing loadmaster Airmen offload U.S. Army Patriot missile system components from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, November 5, 2025. The Patriot is a mobile surface-to-air missile defense system with the capability to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 00:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986374
|VIRIN:
|251105-F-VR222-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111377802
|Length:
|00:03:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, C-17 delivers Patriot missile system components, by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
