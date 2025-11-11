Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 delivers Patriot missile system components

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.04.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 380th Air Expeditionary Wing aerial port and 379th Air Expeditionary Wing loadmaster Airmen offload U.S. Army Patriot missile system components from a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, November 5, 2025. The Patriot is a mobile surface-to-air missile defense system with the capability to intercept aircraft, cruise missiles, and tactical ballistic missiles. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. James Cason)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 00:52
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    mobility
    AFCENT
    Patriot Missile System
    CENTCOM
    C-17 GLOBEMASTER III CARGO AIRCRAFT

