2ID Command Career Counselor RAI

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Tony Moore, 2d Infantry Division Command career counselor, speaks with Spc. Joshua Holladay, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025. During the interview, Moore addressed issues regarding retention during the lapse in appropriations and opportunities that available to Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)