Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2ID Command Career Counselor RAI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Tony Moore, 2d Infantry Division Command career counselor, speaks with Spc. Joshua Holladay, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2025. During the interview, Moore addressed issues regarding retention during the lapse in appropriations and opportunities that available to Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 00:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986371
    VIRIN: 251105-F-TV976-1001
    Filename: DOD_111377791
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2ID Command Career Counselor RAI, by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download