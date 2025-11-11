Andersen participates in Fire Prevention Week 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Miller, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of fire prevention, speaks about Fire Prevention Week 2025 held at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 6, 2025. Miller explained what this year’s fire prevention week entails, including educating the children at Andersen schools and a fire muster that pits Andersen firefighters up against challenges related to their physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)