U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Miller, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of fire prevention, speaks about Fire Prevention Week 2025 held at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 6, 2025. Miller explained what this year’s fire prevention week entails, including educating the children at Andersen schools and a fire muster that pits Andersen firefighters up against challenges related to their physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.14.2025 00:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|986361
|VIRIN:
|251006-F-SJ797-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111377725
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Andersen participates in Fire Prevention Week 2025, by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.