    Andersen participates in Fire Prevention Week 2025

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Miller, 36th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of fire prevention, speaks about Fire Prevention Week 2025 held at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 6, 2025. Miller explained what this year’s fire prevention week entails, including educating the children at Andersen schools and a fire muster that pits Andersen firefighters up against challenges related to their physical challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.14.2025 00:14
    Category: Interviews
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    36th Wing
    Fire Prevention Awareness
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron
    36th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department

