USO volunteers prepare passengers for their flights leaving South Korea at Osan Air Force Base, Oct. 16, 2025. Volunteers gave passengers snacks and drinks to help passengers get ready for their flights. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 20:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|986345
|VIRIN:
|251016-F-QS607-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111377480
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO farewell at Osan passenger terminal, by SrA Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
