    USO farewell at Osan passenger terminal

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.15.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Heimbuch 

    AFN Humphreys

    USO volunteers prepare passengers for their flights leaving South Korea at Osan Air Force Base, Oct. 16, 2025. Volunteers gave passengers snacks and drinks to help passengers get ready for their flights. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zach Heimbuch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 20:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986345
    VIRIN: 251016-F-QS607-1001
    Filename: DOD_111377480
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Osan
    USO

