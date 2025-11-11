Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Pierre (LCS-38) Virtual Tour

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Angel Rodriguez 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    USS Pierre (LCS-38) Commissioning Virtual Tour

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 17:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986323
    VIRIN: 251113-N-OW826-2965
    Filename: DOD_111377041
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Pierre (LCS-38) Virtual Tour, by Angel Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Commissioning Ceremony
    CNSP
    us navy
    USS Pierre (LCS-38

