Roman Figler, a Senior Land Surveyor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works out regularly at Parkinson's Gym in, Buffalo N.Y., to combat the effects of Parkinson's Disease, September 29, 2025. Figler’s workouts help slow the progression of the disease, improving his strength and coordination, which directly enhance his performance on the job and quality of life (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 13:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986308
|VIRIN:
|250929-A-FB511-9972
|Filename:
|DOD_111376440
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Defying Parkinson's: Roman Figler's Journey to Stay Strong on the Job, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.