Defying Parkinson's: Roman Figler's Journey to Stay Strong on the Job

Roman Figler, a Senior Land Surveyor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works out regularly at Parkinson's Gym in, Buffalo N.Y., to combat the effects of Parkinson's Disease, September 29, 2025. Figler’s workouts help slow the progression of the disease, improving his strength and coordination, which directly enhance his performance on the job and quality of life (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).