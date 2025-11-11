Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defying Parkinson's: Roman Figler's Journey to Stay Strong on the Job

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Roman Figler, a Senior Land Surveyor with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, works out regularly at Parkinson's Gym in, Buffalo N.Y., to combat the effects of Parkinson's Disease, September 29, 2025. Figler’s workouts help slow the progression of the disease, improving his strength and coordination, which directly enhance his performance on the job and quality of life (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Date Taken: 09.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986308
    VIRIN: 250929-A-FB511-9972
    Filename: DOD_111376440
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defying Parkinson's: Roman Figler's Journey to Stay Strong on the Job, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers

