Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PNSY Materials Testing Laboratory HERO Shots

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (November 13, 2025)

    The Materials Testing Laboratory at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is a fully accredited state-of-the-art laboratory that provides the US Navy with accurate and timely materials testing and technical expertise by chemists and engineers. Analysis to rigorous specifications is performed for metal and rubber materials, hydraulic system lubricants, environmental samples, and pure water to support the overhaul of nuclear submarines.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986306
    VIRIN: 251113-N-BY633-1002
    Filename: DOD_111376397
    Length: 00:03:43
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PNSY Materials Testing Laboratory HERO Shots, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery
    PNSY; Submarine; Navy; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Fight now; Readiness;
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download