    Hearing Conservation at Walter Reed

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Service members receive hearing tests and protective equipment during a hearing conservation screening at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Nov. 13, 2025. The program helps preserve readiness and long-term hearing health among military personnel exposed to noise in operational environments. (DOW video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 13:09
