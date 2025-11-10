20 Questions with Paul Mazzeno

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Deputy of Programs & Project Management Paul Mazzeno sat down for a 20 Questions interview in Buffalo, New York on Oct. 2, 2025. The interview gives insight into his Air Force experience, leadership journey, and favorite music, highlighting the people behind USACE’s mission. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).