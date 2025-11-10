20 Questions with Paul Mazzeno

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Deputy of Programs & Project Management Paul Mazzeno sat down for a 20 Questions interview in Buffalo, New York on Oct. 2, 2025. The interview gives insight into his Air Force experience, leadership journey, and favorite music, highlighting the people behind USACE’s mission. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
