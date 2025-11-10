Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 Questions with Paul Mazzeno

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Deputy of Programs & Project Management Paul Mazzeno sat down for a 20 Questions interview in Buffalo, New York on Oct. 2, 2025. The interview gives insight into his Air Force experience, leadership journey, and favorite music, highlighting the people behind USACE’s mission. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Buffalo District
    USACE
    corps of engineers
    People & Culture

