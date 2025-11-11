U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2 conduct a 250-mile relay run in celebration of the Marine Corps 250th birthday at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. Marines with MWHS-2 completed the final mile of a 250-mile relay run with a formation in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 14:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986278
|VIRIN:
|251105-M-UJ436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111375954
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines with MWHS-2 conduct a 250-mile relay run (Vertical B-roll), by Cpl David Ornelasbaeza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
