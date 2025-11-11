Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with MWHS-2 conduct a 250-mile relay run (Vertical B-roll)

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. David Ornelasbaeza 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Headquarters Squadron (MWHS) 2 conduct a 250-mile relay run in celebration of the Marine Corps 250th birthday at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. Marines with MWHS-2 completed the final mile of a 250-mile relay run with a formation in celebration of the Marine Corps’ 250th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. David Ornelas Baeza)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 14:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986278
    VIRIN: 251105-M-UJ436-1001
    Filename: DOD_111375954
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    MWHS-2
    2MAW
    USMCNews
    MCAS Cherry Point
    250th Marine Corps Birthday

