The USACE Poppy Tree: Honoring Our Veterans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/986277" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District employees decorated a tree with red poppies at the district headquarters in Buffalo, New York, on Oct. 28, 2025, in honor of Veterans Day. The red poppy serves as a symbol of remembrance, honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who have served in the U.S. military and preserving their legacy for future generations (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).