Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The USACE Poppy Tree: Honoring Our Veterans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District employees decorated a tree with red poppies at the district headquarters in Buffalo, New York, on Oct. 28, 2025, in honor of Veterans Day. The red poppy serves as a symbol of remembrance, honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who have served in the U.S. military and preserving their legacy for future generations (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 986277
    VIRIN: 251028-A-FB511-3005
    Filename: DOD_111375952
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The USACE Poppy Tree: Honoring Our Veterans, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buffalo District
    Flanders Field
    Poppy Flower
    USACE
    Veterans Day
    corps of engineers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download