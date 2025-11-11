The USACE Poppy Tree: Honoring Our Veterans

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District employees decorated a tree with red poppies at the district headquarters in Buffalo, New York, on Oct. 28, 2025, in honor of Veterans Day. The red poppy serves as a symbol of remembrance, honoring the courage and sacrifice of those who have served in the U.S. military and preserving their legacy for future generations (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|986277
|VIRIN:
|251028-A-FB511-3005
|Filename:
|DOD_111375952
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|BUFFALO, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
