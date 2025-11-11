Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pegasus Charge

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Lyca Williams 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Troopers with the 1st Cavalry Division continue Pegasus Charge, the division’s ongoing transforming in contact effort. The First Team continuously drives transformation, building cohesive and lethal formations that prepare and lead the U.S. Army into the future. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Lyca Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 16:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 986267
    VIRIN: 251022-A-LQ843-1001
    Filename: DOD_111375842
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    First Team
    Modernization
    adaptability
    Transforming in Contact
    Pegasus Charge
    Lethalitly

