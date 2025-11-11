Cleveland W. Pier Repair Aerial Imagery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor conduct repairs to the West Pier along the entrance to the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, June 12, 2025. The USACE Buffalo District maintains piers and other federal structures across the Great Lakes Navigation System, ensuring safe, navigable waterways and economic vitality for harbors across lakes Erie and Ontario. (Courtesy video)