    Cleveland W. Pier Repair Aerial Imagery

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor conduct repairs to the West Pier along the entrance to the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, June 12, 2025. The USACE Buffalo District maintains piers and other federal structures across the Great Lakes Navigation System, ensuring safe, navigable waterways and economic vitality for harbors across lakes Erie and Ontario. (Courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.13.2025 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986263
    VIRIN: 250612-A-A5040-1011
    Filename: DOD_111375694
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Cuyahoga River
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District

