Cleveland W. Pier Repair Aerial Imagery

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and its contractor conduct repairs to the West Pier along the entrance to the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland, June 12, 2025. The USACE Buffalo District maintains piers and other federal structures across the Great Lakes Navigation System, ensuring safe, navigable waterways and economic vitality for harbors across lakes Erie and Ontario. (Courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.13.2025 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986263
|VIRIN:
|250612-A-A5040-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111375694
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
