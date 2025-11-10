Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Density 2025

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Jude Vogel 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division conduct Team Force on Force as part of Spartan Density Training at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 29, 2025. Spartan density training is a field exercise conducted to enhance physical resilience and teamwork in high-pressure environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jude Vogel)

    3rd Infantry Division, Spartan Density, Fort Stewart, Range Training

