    Spc. George Donaldson speaks about his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Danny Hough 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. George Donaldson, assigned to the 239th Military Police Company, Louisiana National Guard, discusses his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Nov. 11, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Danny Hough)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 16:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986205
    VIRIN: 251111-Z-EU703-1001
    Filename: DOD_111374869
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

