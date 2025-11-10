Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Brian Alexander speaks about his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Joseph Barber 

    241st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Brian Alexander, assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, discusses his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 16:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 986203
    VIRIN: 251112-Z-YK075-1001
    Filename: DOD_111374852
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Brian Alexander speaks about his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Louisiana National Guard
    DCSafe

