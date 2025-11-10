U.S. Army Spc. Brian Alexander, assigned to the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana National Guard, discusses his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, D.C., Nov. 12, 2025. About 2,400 National Guard members support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, assisting the Metropolitan Police Department in maintaining public safety for residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Joseph Barber)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 16:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|986203
|VIRIN:
|251112-Z-YK075-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111374852
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Brian Alexander speaks about his experience supporting Joint Task Force–District of Columbia in Washington, by SGT Joseph Barber, identified by DVIDS
