U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 participate in a group photo at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 9, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.12.2025 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|986180
|VIRIN:
|250909-M-EX118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111374217
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in MAGTF group photo and coining ceremony, by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
