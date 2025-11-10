Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in MAGTF group photo and coining ceremony

    DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    09.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3 participate in a group photo at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Darwin, Australia, Sept. 9, 2025. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986180
    VIRIN: 250909-M-EX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111374217
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: DARWIN, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: U.S. Marines participate in MAGTF group photo and coining ceremony, by Cpl Keegan Jones, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    MRF-D, Marines, 1st Marines, MAGTF, V21, Australia

