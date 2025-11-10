National Guard supports Special Olympics golf at Langston

U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard support a Special Olympics golf event with D.C. schools at Langston Golf Course in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. National Guard members cheered athletes and students as they participated in skills stations and played on the course. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)
