Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard supports Special Olympics golf at Langston

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Alex Cano 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the District of Columbia National Guard support a Special Olympics golf event with D.C. schools at Langston Golf Course in Washington, D.C., Nov. 6, 2025. National Guard members cheered athletes and students as they participated in skills stations and played on the course. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Alex Cano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.12.2025 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 986164
    VIRIN: 251106-A-SK939-1754
    Filename: DOD_111374013
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard supports Special Olympics golf at Langston, by SGT Alex Cano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Special Olympics

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download