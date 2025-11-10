2CR conducts Train up for E3B

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct train-up for the upcoming Expert Soldier, Infantryman, and Field Medical Badge's (E3B) testing at Grafenwöhr Training Area, Germany Nov. 3 to 21, 2025. E3B consists of various physical and mental tasks such as the expert fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, weapons qualification, medical and patrol procedures and culminating with a 12-mile ruck march. Soldiers will test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Josefina Garcia)